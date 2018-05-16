Massor av direktsänd fotboll – här är kommande livehändelser på Allehanda.se

Onsdag 16 maj
► 19.00: Fotboll, Svenska Cupen, damer: Sandvik–Själevad (liverapport)
Lördag 19 maj
► 16.00: Fotboll, allsvenskan herrar: GIF Sundsvall–Östersund (liverapport)
Måndag 21 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, DM-final herrar Ångermanland: Friska Viljor–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)
Tisdag 22 maj
► 18.30: Fotboll, premiär för Veckans Match: Junsele–Hägglunds, division 4 herrar (livesändning)
Torsdag 24 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Härnösand–Timrå (livesändning)
Fredag 25 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Gottne–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)
Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.