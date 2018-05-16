Onsdag 16 maj
Sport | 11.25

Massor av direktsänd fotboll – här är kommande livehändelser på Allehanda.se

Den som önskar se livesänd lokalfotboll gör bäst i att hänga på Allehanda.se kommande vecka. Då sänder vi inte mindre än fyra matcher på fem dagar – allt från DM-finalen för herrar till Junsele–Hägglunds i division fyra.

Onsdag 16 maj

► 19.00: Fotboll, Svenska Cupen, damer: Sandvik–Själevad (liverapport)

Lördag 19 maj

► 16.00: Fotboll, allsvenskan herrar: GIF Sundsvall–Östersund (liverapport)

Måndag 21 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, DM-final herrar Ångermanland: Friska Viljor–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)

Tisdag 22 maj

► 18.30: Fotboll, premiär för Veckans Match: Junsele–Hägglunds, division 4 herrar (livesändning)

Torsdag 24 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Härnösand–Timrå (livesändning)

Fredag 25 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Gottne–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)

Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.

0660-295541

