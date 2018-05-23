Onsdag 23 maj
Sport | 09.41

Massor av direktsänd fotboll – här är kommande livehändelser på Allehanda.se

Den som önskar se livesänd lokalfotboll gör bäst i att hänga på Allehanda.se. Då sänder vi inte mindre än sex matcher på åtta dagar – bland annat två stycken Veckans Match!

Dagligen

Följ Modo Hockeys silly season

Torsdag 24 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Härnösand–Timrå (livesändning)

Fredag 25 maj

► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Gottne–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)

Tisdag 29 maj

► 19.00: Fotboll, Veckans Match: Björna-Sollefteå, division 4 herrar (livesändning)

Onsdag 30 maj

► 19.30: Fotboll, Veckans Match: Höga Kusten-Arnäs, division 3 Mellersta Norrland (livesändning)

Fredag 1 juni

► 19.30: Fotboll, div 2 Norrland herrar: Friska Viljor-Härnösands FF (livesändning)

Lördag 2 juni

► 15.00: Fotboll, div 1 damer: IFK Östersund-Själevad (livesändning)

Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.

Två backar lämnar Örnsköldsvik Hockey: "Truppen är starkare och mer intressant än förra säsongen"

Två backar har lämnat Örnsköldsvik Hockey. – Båda har spelat mycket de senaste åren. Men vi har...

Ångermanland | 07.00
Ångermanland | 07.00

Junseles nyförvärv imponerar stort – mål i alla matcher hittills: ”Han är grym”

Ion Pavlov, lägg det namnet på minnet. Det är nämligen med stor sannolikhet skyttekungen i...

Härnösand | 08.00
Härnösand | 08.00

Salsadansaren Susie från Älandsbro tog SM-guld – tackar mamma: "Visade hur det är att ha ett mål"

Tillsammans med sin danspartner Nando Menjura dansade Susie Häggqvist hem ett SM-guld i salsa i...

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Hägglunds defensiva ras fortsätter – 28 insläppta på fem matcher: "Det är under all kritik"

Åtta insläppta och en fjärde raka förlust blev det när Hägglunds var på besök i Junsele....

Norrland | Igår
Norrland | Igår

Viktig kugge slutar i Härnösands FF: "Har tappat lagkänslan"

Det var på träningen två dagar efter tunga nederlaget borta mot Täfteå 5 maj som han meddelade...

Allsvenskan | 05.00
Allsvenskan | 05.00

Allt inför GIF Sundsvalls match mot IFK Norrköping – mittfältsmotorn avstängd

GIF Sundsvall gästar topplaget IFK Norrköping. Här är förutsättningarna inför matchen.

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Ion Pavlov det stora utropstecknet när Junsele slog Hägglunds

Junsele besegrade Hägglunds hemma i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll med 8–2 (4–0). Men...

Hockeyallsvenskan | 21 maj
Hockeyallsvenskan | 21 maj

Uppgifter: Modo Hockey förlorar back till svenska mästarna

Modo Hockey ser ut att förlora backlöftet Tobias Aronsson till kommande säsong. I alla fall om...

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Underläge i halvtid - då vände Sidensjö och vann

Hemmalaget Björna hade greppet i halvtid och ledde med 1–0 i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll....

Fotboll | 21 maj
Fotboll | 21 maj

FV distriktsmästare efter galen avslutning – tre röda och utespelare i mål

Friska Viljor är klara för svenska cupen efter att ha slagit Kramfors-Alliansen i DM-finalen....

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Stark insats när Anundsjö 2 tog poäng borta mot Älgarna

Anundsjö 2 tog en poäng borta mot starka Älgarna. Tisdagens match i division 4 Ångermanland i...

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Segerraden förlängd för Sollefteå - besegrade Frånö SK

1–2 (0–0) blev resultatet när Frånö SK och Sollefteå möttes på Tuvan på tisdagen. I och med detta...

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Undrom slog Härnösand 2 på hemmaplan

Det blev Undrom som vann mötet i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll på hemmaplan mot Härnösand 2,...

Hockeyallsvenskan | 21 maj
Hockeyallsvenskan | 21 maj

Lämnar Modo för rivalen – centern klar för Björklöven: "Gjorde ett tydligt avtryck"

Efter fyra säsonger är William Erikssons tid i Modo Hockey över. Centern återvänder till Umeå och...

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

Tisdag 29 maj: Se Björna-Sollefteå i division 4 Ångermanland här

Förra veckan var det premiär för Veckans Match på Allehanda.se. Nu är det dags för match nummer...

Fotboll | 21 maj
Fotboll | 21 maj

Heta känslor och flera röda kort när Friska Viljor besegrade Kramfors-Alliansen – se DM-finalen här

Friska Viljor och Kramfors-Alliansen gjorde under måndagskvällen upp i DM-finalen på Skyttis i...

Fotboll | 21 maj
Fotboll | 21 maj

Se alla mål från DM-finalen mellan Friska Viljor och Kramfors-Alliansen

Det blev en minst sagt händelserik DM-final mellan Friska Viljor och Kramfors-Alliansen. FV vann...

Ångermanland | 01.59
Ångermanland | 01.59

Remsle 2 segrare borta mot Högakusten

Remsle 2 besegrade Högakusten på bortaplan i tisdagens match i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll....

Ångermanland | Igår
Ångermanland | Igår

KB 65 lyfte sig i andra och fixade kryss hemma mot Friska Viljor 2

Friska Viljor 2 hade ledningen i halvtid med 1–0 borta mot KB 65 i division 4 Ångermanland i...

Fotboll | 21 maj
Fotboll | 21 maj

Kramfors såg rött tre gånger om – missnöjda med domaren: "Konstiga situationer"

Kramfors drabbades av tre (!) röda kort i DM-finalen mot Friska Viljor. Förlust blev det...

