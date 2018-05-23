Massor av direktsänd fotboll – här är kommande livehändelser på Allehanda.se

Dagligen
► Följ Modo Hockeys silly season
Torsdag 24 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Härnösand–Timrå (livesändning)
Fredag 25 maj
► 18.55: Fotboll, division 2 Norrland herrar: Gottne–Kramfors-Alliansen (livesändning)
Tisdag 29 maj
► 19.00: Fotboll, Veckans Match: Björna-Sollefteå, division 4 herrar (livesändning)
Onsdag 30 maj
► 19.30: Fotboll, Veckans Match: Höga Kusten-Arnäs, division 3 Mellersta Norrland (livesändning)
Fredag 1 juni
► 19.30: Fotboll, div 2 Norrland herrar: Friska Viljor-Härnösands FF (livesändning)
Lördag 2 juni
► 15.00: Fotboll, div 1 damer: IFK Östersund-Själevad (livesändning)
Notera att listan kan komma att justeras under veckans gång.