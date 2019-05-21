Tisdag 21 maj
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi sparar data i cookies, genom att använda våra tjänster godkänner du det. ⇒ läs mer om cookies
Division 4 herr | 21:17

Friska Viljor 2 höll undan och vann mot Gottne 2/Mellansel

Annons

Bortalaget Friska Viljor 2 tog greppet om matchen mot Gottne 2/Mellansel i första halvlek, och ledde med 4–0 i paus. I andra halvlek hyfsade Gottne 2/Mellansel till siffrorna, men matchen i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll slutade 4–1 till Friska Viljor 2.

Albin Svensson och Jonathan Powell gjorde två mål var för Friska Viljor 2.

Gottne 2/Mellansel har haft en tuff start på serien och har bara tre poäng efter tre spelade matcher. Friska Viljor 2 har nio poäng.

I nästa match möter Gottne 2/Mellansel Bjärtrå borta på tisdag 28 maj 19.00. Friska Viljor 2 möter Anundsjö 2 fredag 24 maj 19.00 borta.

Annons

Mer läsning

Division 4 herr | 21:21

Sidensjö vann borta mot Björna

Det blev Sidensjö som vann matchen borta mot Björna mötet i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll på...
Division 4 herr | 21:17

Jens Westin gjorde två mål när Arnäs vann mot Anundsjö 2

Det blev Arnäs som vann matchen borta mot Anundsjö 2 i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll på...
Division 4 herr | 17 maj

Arnäs vann hemma mot Junsele

En jämn match slutade till slut med seger för Arnäs som vann matchen hemma mot Junsele i division...
Division 4 herr | 14 maj

Daniel Persson och Tobias Sellin avgjorde borta mot KB 65

Det blev en uddamålsseger för Björna i matchen mot KB 65 i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll på...
Division 4 herr | 14 maj

Klar seger för Sidensjö mot Anundsjö 2 på Olympia

En halvtidsledning med 3–0 utökades i andra halvleken när Sidensjö slog Anundsjö 2 på bortaplan i...
Division 4 herr | 14 maj

Friska Viljor 2 slog Höga Kusten efter Gustav Näsströms dubbel

Det blev Friska Viljor 2 som gick segrande ur mötet i division 4 Ångermanland på hemmaplan mot...
Division 4 herr | 10 maj

Filip Nylander gjorde två mål när Arnäs vann mot Sidensjö

Det blev Arnäs som vann matchen hemma mot Sidensjö i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll på...
Division 4 herr | 10 maj

Patricio Quinonez Gomez fixade segern för Anundsjö 2 i matchen mot Bjärtrå

Det blev ett riktigt målfyrverkeri för Anundsjö 2:s Patricio Quinonez Gomez i matchen mellan...
Fotboll | 12:00
Fotboll | 12:00

Unikt derby när Härnösand inviger sin nya konstgräsplan: "Den är fri från miljöfarlig granulat"

Älgarna möter Härnösands FF för första gången på åtta år. Och de gör det på den nya planen vid...
Fotboll | 09:20
Fotboll | 09:20

Säker seger för Friska Viljor U17: "Helt överlägsna"

FV-killarna visade moral och lyfte sig från förra veckans mindre lyckade bortamatch mot ÖFK:s...
Fotboll | Igår
Fotboll | Igår

Trycket i DM-finalen på Gottne – som kan skriva historia: "Vi ger dem favoritskapet även om de är lillebror"

Aldrig tidigare har Gottne IF korats till Ångermanlands bästa lag. På onsdag finns det därför en...
Fotboll | 19 maj
Fotboll | 19 maj

Bik SK stoppar 17-åring från spel i Älgarna: "Jag har inga ord och fattar ingenting"

Division 5-laget Bik Sportklubb stoppar 17-årige Herman Gunn från att gå till IF Älgarna. – Det...
Allsvenskan | 08:10
Allsvenskan | 08:10

Joakim Nilssons egna ord efter otäcka knocken: "Det läskigaste med hela grejen"

Det var skräckscener när Joakim Nilsson, Härnösandssonen med ett förflutet i GIF Sundsvall,...
Division 1 dam | 19 maj
Division 1 dam | 19 maj

Skyttedrottningen fick fart på målskyttet – målfest när Domsjö tog tredje hemmasegern: "Skönt att det börjar släppa"

I fjol gjorde Johanna Byström 15 mål för Kramfors-Alliansen men var inte alls nöjd med säsongen....
Division 1 dam | 19 maj
Division 1 dam | 19 maj

Domsjö krossade Selånger efter mängder av vackra mål – se reprisen av matchen här

Domsjö vann med hela 6–2 mot Selånger i division 1 Norrland. Domsjös tredje seger, medan Selånger...
Division 2 herr | 18 maj
Division 2 herr | 18 maj

Anundsjöbackens ilska efter raset i bottenmötet: "För dåligt fokus"

Match mot bottenkonkurrenten IFK Timrå. Då släppte Anundsjö in fem bollar i den första halvleken....
Division 2 herr | 19 maj
Division 2 herr | 19 maj

Gottneanfallarens målrekord efter dubbeln mot Skellefteå – snabbast på hela 2000-talet

Tack vare sina två mål borta mot Skellefteå är Gottnes Adam Johnson den spelare i ett...
Division 2 herr | 18 maj
Division 2 herr | 18 maj

Krigat hårt för ordinarie plats i FV – målskytt i storsegern och laddad inför derbyt: "Uppstått rivalitet mellan klubbarna"

Friska Viljor körde över Sandviks och höll nollan för första gången den här säsongen. – Det har...
Allsvenskan | Igår
Allsvenskan | Igår

Tre underkända i GIF – på kvalplats efter nya nederlaget: "Inger inget förtroende"

GIF Sundsvall föll mot Norrköping trots flera kvalificerade målchanser. Två snabba mål i första...
Allsvenskan | 19 maj
Allsvenskan | 19 maj

Efter otäcka smällen – beskedet om förre GIF-spelaren Nilsson: "Är på sjukhus och i trygga händer"

Förre GIF Sundsvallsspelaren Joakim Nilsson knockades av en spark i huvudet mot Djurgården. Efter...

Hur sannolikt är det att du vill rekommendera allehanda.se till en vän?

Inte troligt
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Mycket troligt

Vad tycker du om allehanda.se?

Lämna feedback
Nej tack

Tack för din kommentar!