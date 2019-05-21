Friska Viljor 2 höll undan och vann mot Gottne 2/Mellansel

Bortalaget Friska Viljor 2 tog greppet om matchen mot Gottne 2/Mellansel i första halvlek, och ledde med 4–0 i paus. I andra halvlek hyfsade Gottne 2/Mellansel till siffrorna, men matchen i division 4 Ångermanland i fotboll slutade 4–1 till Friska Viljor 2.
Albin Svensson och Jonathan Powell gjorde två mål var för Friska Viljor 2.
Gottne 2/Mellansel har haft en tuff start på serien och har bara tre poäng efter tre spelade matcher. Friska Viljor 2 har nio poäng.
I nästa match möter Gottne 2/Mellansel Bjärtrå borta på tisdag 28 maj 19.00. Friska Viljor 2 möter Anundsjö 2 fredag 24 maj 19.00 borta.